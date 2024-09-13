Authorities to exhume unidentified remains buried in Wrentham cemetery, DA says

WRENTHAM, Mass. — An unidentified body at a cemetery is the subject of an investigation by authorities.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office says they are working with the Center Cemetery to exhume the body of an unknown white male buried over 50 years ago in an attempt to identify the remains.

On April 20, 1974, two young hikes alerted Wrentham Police that they discovered the skeletal remains of an unidentified white man in the area of the Eagle Brook pumping station, according to State Police.

At the time, the town buried the man in the Center Cemetery, never knowing who he was.

With the help of members from the cemetery, members of the Wrentham Historical Commission, and Wrentham State Representative Marcus Vaughn, the court authorized the unidentified body to be exhumed on September 25 in the hope of developing a DNA profile.

The body will be brought to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where samples will be taken, then transported back to the Center Cemetery for re-burial, according to authorities.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab will also assist with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

