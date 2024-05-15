3-year-old hit by car in Norwood, flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials say

NORWOOD, Mass. — In what police are saying is a terrible accident, a child was flown to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a car on Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for the Norwood Fire Department says they received a call around 7:30 p.m. for a 3-year-old child who was hit by a car backing out of a spot on Jefferson Drive.

The victim was taken to the hospital via medical helicopter with injuries officials say are serious to life-threatening.

The driver of the car is cooperating with investigators and stayed on scene.

Video shows the grey sedan involved being towed from the scene and a tricycle near the roadway.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and it is unclear if the driver will face any charges. The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office is also assisting with the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

