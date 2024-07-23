Officials announce new speed limit on Mass. highway

BURLINGTON, Mass. — Motorists are being reminded of a new speed limit put into place Monday on a busy Massachusetts highway.

MassDOT announced it’s formally increasing the speed limit for the length of the Route 3 corridor from I-95 in Burlington to the New Hampshire border from 55 mph to 65 mph.

Shoulder closures will be implemented throughout the day and overnight hours on Monday to allow crews to update signs to reflect the new speed limit safely and effectively, according to authorities.

Drivers should expect delays and reduced speeds during that time.

