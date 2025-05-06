Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office issues warning about scam that cost Bourne resident over $68K

NORFOLK — The Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam that recently cost a Bourne resident more than $68,000.

Sheriff Patrick McDermott is urging residents to be vigilant against fraudulent phone calls from individuals posing as law enforcement officers in a so-called “jury duty scam.”

According to officials, the victim contacted the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, May 2, to report the fraud. He stated that beginning April 28, he received multiple calls from two men claiming to be sheriff’s deputies. They told him he was facing a “contempt of court order” for failing to appear for jury duty and would be arrested unless he paid a fine.

“Please, just hang up on people who make these claims,” Sheriff McDermott said. “No one from our office, or any legitimate law enforcement agency, makes these kinds of calls. This is a scam.”

The scammers told the victim he would be arrested if he did not pay the restitution of $68,700. He said they were very intimidating. The man says he transferred the funds at a local convenience store.

The victim has also filed a report with Bourne police.

According to the sheriff’s office, the scammers provided the victim with several fraudulent documents. These included a fake “mobile escort order” requesting a “verbal sobriety statement” from “US District Court, Inc.”—an entity with an address that traced back to a residential neighborhood in Washington, D.C., rather than a federal office. Another document claimed that court and processing fees would be waived if the victim paid a $30,000 bail. One document even referenced a former U.S. Treasurer but misspelled the word “Treasurer.”

“Don’t act hastily if you receive a call like this,” said Sheriff McDermott. “Do not send money under pressure. Contact your local police department or the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office if you receive suspicious calls from people claiming to be with law enforcement.”

