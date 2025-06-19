Norfolk DA Michael Morrissey gives statement on Karen Read verdict

Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey released a statement Thursday regarding the outcome of Karen Read’s retrial.

Morrissey released a short four-word statement to Boston 25 News on Thursday, saying only:

The jury has spoken — Norfolk County DA Michael Morrissey

As DA, Morrissey was the lead prosecutor in the case that saw Read go to trial twice.

Prosecutors argued that Read hit O’Keefe with her SUV, leaving him to die in a blizzard, and charged her with second-degree murder, manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a deadly collision.

Her lawyers successfully defended her, painting a sinister picture of police misconduct and theorizing that O’Keefe was, in fact, killed by colleagues, followed by a vast cover-up. She was convicted of drunken driving, however, for which she will face a year’s probation.

Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally spearheaded the prosecution’s efforts in Read’s first trial, which ended in a mistrial.

In September, Morrissey announced that Hank Brennan would lead the prosecution’s team in Read’s retrial.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group