Nor’easter threats: List of watches, warnings issued for parts of Mass.

DEDHAM, Mass. — We’re on a WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team because the National Weather Service has issued multiple storm warnings, watches, and advisories due to the powerful fall nor’easter.

The slow-moving storm is expected to impact Massachusetts through the weekend into early next week, bringing hazardous coastal conditions, strong winds, and periods of heavy rain.

The National Weather Service has issued the following storm alerts:

Flood warning

A flood warning has been issued until 1 p.m. on Sunday. Urban areas and small streams flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. The flooding warning has been issued for Bristol, Norfolk, Plymouth, and Suffolk County.

Flood watch

A flood watch has been issued for all of eastern and parts of central Massachusetts, including Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket, Northern Bristol, Northern Middlesex, Northern Worcester, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Southern Worcester, Suffolk, Western Essex, Western Norfolk, Western Plymouth, West-Central Middlesex, through 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The NWS warned, “Periods of rain will continue across the region right through Monday. Storm total rainfall amounts of 2-4” are expected, but localized 5-7″ amounts are possible."

“Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible,” the NWS wrote in its watch. “Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.”

NEW THIS AFTERNOON: A flood watch has been issued for all of southeastern New England in effect until 2AM Tuesday. Pockets of flooding may develop with repeatedly heavy rainfall over these next 72 hours, and we'll have to keep close watch on streams & rivers too. @Boston25 pic.twitter.com/HDh9xHy1ID — A.J. Mastrangelo (@AJ_Mast_WX) September 26, 2026

High wind warning and wind advisory

A high wind warning is in effect for the entire Massachusetts coastline.

The warning is in effect for Eastern Essex, Suffolk, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Southern Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, and Bristol counties until 8 a.m. Sunday.

Northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are expected.

“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles,” the NWS warned.

A high wind advisory is also in effect for Central Middlesex, Western Essex, Southern Worcester, Western Norfolk, Southeast Middlesex, Northern Bristol, Western Plymouth, Northern Worcester, Eastern Hampden, and Northern Middlesex counties from 8 a.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Sunday.

Northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, are expected.

“The long duration of the winds coupled with heavy rain and fully leafed trees may exacerbate the risk for tree damage and power outages,” the NWS warned.

Coastal flood warning

A coastal flood warning is in effect for Eastern Essex, Suffolk, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties until 8 p.m. Sunday.

The NWS warned that up to two feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

“Strong northeast winds with large waves will result in minor coastal flooding with pockets of moderate coastal flooding over multiple high tide cycles from late today through the weekend,” the NWS said. “The water also may struggle to vacate the area after the high tides given persistent strong northeast winds. The greatest risk for coastal flooding appears to be south of Boston and on the Cape and Islands. In addition... the long duration of northeast winds coupled with large waves over multiple high tide cycles will result in areas of severe beach erosion for a prolonged period.”

High surf advisory

A high surf advisory is in effect for Eastern Essex, Suffolk, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties until 8 p.m. Sunday.

The NWS warned that large breaking waves of 6 to 13 feet are possible in the surf zone.

“If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property,” the NWS wrote in its advisory. “Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.”

Gale and storm warning

A gale warning is in effect for coastal waters from Cape Elizabeth, Maine, to the Merrimack River in Massachusetts until 8 p.m. Sunday.

The NWS warned of northeast winds of 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas of 11 to 16 ft.

A storm warning is in effect for the ocean Waters from Provincetown to Nantucket from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The NWS warned of northeast winds of 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas of 15 to 21 feet.

“Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility,” the NWS said. “Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.”

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