Local

Mass. nor’easter wind reports: Town-by-town list of strongest gusts (so far)

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

DEDHAM, Mass. — A long-duration fall nor’easter is hammering Massachusetts with powerful wind gusts, rain, and coastal flooding concerns, with impacts expected to last into early next week.

A high wind warning is in effect along the entire Massachusetts coastline until 8 a.m. Saturday, while points inland west to Worcester are under a wind advisory.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph were expected in the warning area, but the strongest on Saturday topped 70 mph.

Thousands of residents were dealing with power outages as the winds intensified. In Onset, a strong gust toppled a massive tree onto a home and crushed a car.

Below is a town-by-town list of notable wind gusts as of early Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service:

70+ MPH

  • Block Island 71 MPH
  • Wellfleet 70 MPH

60+ MPH

  • Nantucket – 64 MPH
  • Buzzards Bay - 64 MPH
  • Martha’s Vineyard – 60 MPH

55-59 MPH

  • Hyannis – 59 MPH
  • Chatham Airport – 55 MPH
  • Kalmus Beach (Hyannis) – 55 MPH
  • Wellfleet – 55 MPH
  • Vineyard Station (Martha’s Vineyard) – 55 MPH

50-54 MPH

  • Hatch Beach – 54 MPH
  • Chatham – 53 MPH
  • Hull YC – 53 MPH
  • Chapin Beach (Dennis) – 52 MPH
  • Edgartown – 51 MPH
  • Horseneck Beach (Westport) – 51 MPH
  • Logan Airport (Boston) – 51 MPH
  • Marion – 50 MPH

45-49 MPH

  • Nantucket Harbor – 49 MPH
  • Plymouth Airport – 49 MPH
  • New Bedford Airport – 48 MPH
  • Milton (Blue Hill) – 48 MPH
  • West Dennis – 47 MPH
  • Duxbury Bay – 46 MPH
  • Children’s Island (Salem Harbor) – 46 MPH
  • West Falmouth – 45 MPH

40-44 MPH

  • Beverly Airport – 44 MPH
  • Hull – 44 MPH
  • Wrentham – 44 MPH
  • Worcester Airport – 43 MPH
  • Revere Beach – 42 MPH
  • Otis AFB – 41 MPH
  • Carson Beach (Boston) – 41 MPH
  • Provincetown Airport – 40 MPH
  • Bedford Airport – 40 MPH
  • Plymouth – 40 MPH

This list will be updated as more reports become available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read