Mass. nor’easter wind reports: Town-by-town list of strongest gusts (so far)

DEDHAM, Mass. — A long-duration fall nor’easter is hammering Massachusetts with powerful wind gusts, rain, and coastal flooding concerns, with impacts expected to last into early next week.

A high wind warning is in effect along the entire Massachusetts coastline until 8 a.m. Saturday, while points inland west to Worcester are under a wind advisory.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph were expected in the warning area, but the strongest on Saturday topped 70 mph.

Thousands of residents were dealing with power outages as the winds intensified. In Onset, a strong gust toppled a massive tree onto a home and crushed a car.

Below is a town-by-town list of notable wind gusts as of early Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service:

70+ MPH

Block Island 71 MPH

Wellfleet 70 MPH

60+ MPH

Nantucket – 64 MPH

Buzzards Bay - 64 MPH

Martha’s Vineyard – 60 MPH

55-59 MPH

Hyannis – 59 MPH

Chatham Airport – 55 MPH

Kalmus Beach (Hyannis) – 55 MPH

Wellfleet – 55 MPH

Vineyard Station (Martha’s Vineyard) – 55 MPH

50-54 MPH

Hatch Beach – 54 MPH

Chatham – 53 MPH

Hull YC – 53 MPH

Chapin Beach (Dennis) – 52 MPH

Edgartown – 51 MPH

Horseneck Beach (Westport) – 51 MPH

Logan Airport (Boston) – 51 MPH

Marion – 50 MPH

45-49 MPH

Nantucket Harbor – 49 MPH

Plymouth Airport – 49 MPH

New Bedford Airport – 48 MPH

Milton (Blue Hill) – 48 MPH

West Dennis – 47 MPH

Duxbury Bay – 46 MPH

Children’s Island (Salem Harbor) – 46 MPH

West Falmouth – 45 MPH

40-44 MPH

Beverly Airport – 44 MPH

Hull – 44 MPH

Wrentham – 44 MPH

Worcester Airport – 43 MPH

Revere Beach – 42 MPH

Otis AFB – 41 MPH

Carson Beach (Boston) – 41 MPH

Provincetown Airport – 40 MPH

Bedford Airport – 40 MPH

Plymouth – 40 MPH

This list will be updated as more reports become available.

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