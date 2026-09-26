Mass. nor’easter wind reports: Town-by-town list of strongest gusts (so far)

DEDHAM, Mass. — A long-duration fall nor’easter is hammering Massachusetts with powerful wind gusts, rain, and coastal flooding concerns, with impacts expected to last into early next week.
A high wind warning is in effect along the entire Massachusetts coastline until 8 a.m. Saturday, while points inland west to Worcester are under a wind advisory.
Wind gusts up to 60 mph were expected in the warning area, but the strongest on Saturday topped 70 mph.
Thousands of residents were dealing with power outages as the winds intensified. In Onset, a strong gust toppled a massive tree onto a home and crushed a car.
Below is a town-by-town list of notable wind gusts as of early Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service:
70+ MPH
- Block Island 71 MPH
- Wellfleet 70 MPH
60+ MPH
- Nantucket – 64 MPH
- Buzzards Bay - 64 MPH
- Martha’s Vineyard – 60 MPH
55-59 MPH
- Hyannis – 59 MPH
- Chatham Airport – 55 MPH
- Kalmus Beach (Hyannis) – 55 MPH
- Wellfleet – 55 MPH
- Vineyard Station (Martha’s Vineyard) – 55 MPH
50-54 MPH
- Hatch Beach – 54 MPH
- Chatham – 53 MPH
- Hull YC – 53 MPH
- Chapin Beach (Dennis) – 52 MPH
- Edgartown – 51 MPH
- Horseneck Beach (Westport) – 51 MPH
- Logan Airport (Boston) – 51 MPH
- Marion – 50 MPH
45-49 MPH
- Nantucket Harbor – 49 MPH
- Plymouth Airport – 49 MPH
- New Bedford Airport – 48 MPH
- Milton (Blue Hill) – 48 MPH
- West Dennis – 47 MPH
- Duxbury Bay – 46 MPH
- Children’s Island (Salem Harbor) – 46 MPH
- West Falmouth – 45 MPH
40-44 MPH
- Beverly Airport – 44 MPH
- Hull – 44 MPH
- Wrentham – 44 MPH
- Worcester Airport – 43 MPH
- Revere Beach – 42 MPH
- Otis AFB – 41 MPH
- Carson Beach (Boston) – 41 MPH
- Provincetown Airport – 40 MPH
- Bedford Airport – 40 MPH
- Plymouth – 40 MPH
This list will be updated as more reports become available.
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