Bruins name David Pastrnak 28th captain in team history

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins announced that David Pastrnak has been named the 28th captain in team history.

Pastrnak joins a distinguished group of former captains including Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara, and Joe Thorton.

Entering his 13th NHL season, Pastrnak has skated in 833 career games, all with Boston, recording 420 goals and 513 assists for 933 points with a plus-145 rating.

Pastrnak appeared in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final with the Bruins and has skated in 96 career playoff games, recording 42 goals and 52 assists for 94 points, including seven game-winning goals.

The Havirov, Czechia native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (25th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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