Hundreds of flights canceled at Boston Logan Airport as nor’easter disrupts travel

BOSTON — The powerful nor’easter pounding New England is creating major travel headaches, with hundreds of flights already canceled at Boston Logan International Airport and officials warning disruptions could continue into next week.

According to FlightAware, 253 flights were canceled, and 36 were delayed Saturday as conditions continued to deteriorate. Airport officials expect cancellations to rise as the storm intensifies throughout the day.

“Right now it’s pretty calm, but we are expecting the storm to intensify as the day goes on,” Sharon Williams of Massport said Saturday morning during an interview with Boston 25 News.

Williams said airlines and airport crews have spent days preparing for the storm by securing equipment and ensuring facilities are ready for the severe weather.

“All of the airlines and the airport, we make sure that everything is tied down, everything is secure, and then we’re preparing, of course, for many cancellations and delays throughout the weekend,” she said.

Massport provides storm update as Logan Airport sees hundreds of flight cancellations

The storm is expected to affect all forms of transportation across New England, including air travel, roadways, rail service, and ferry operations.

Massport is urging travelers to check directly with their airline before heading to Logan, as flight schedules are changing rapidly.

“We anticipate that [cancellations] will increase as the storm continues to intensify,” Williams said.

Because the nor’easter is impacting airports along much of the East Coast, officials warn travelers could experience a ripple effect long after the worst weather moves out.

“This is a long-duration storm affecting several airports across the East Coast, and operations may not return to normal until early next week,” Williams said.

Passengers with flights scheduled through Tuesday are encouraged to monitor their flight status frequently and stay in contact with their airline for the latest updates.

The nor’easter is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, coastal flooding, and hazardous travel conditions across Massachusetts through the weekend. Boston 25 News will continue to provide updates on storm impacts and transportation disruptions as conditions change.

Massport provides storm update as Logan Airport sees hundreds of flight cancellations

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