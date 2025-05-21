Nonprofit launches independent review of Peabody schools bullying policies after teen’s death

PEABODY, Mass. — A national nonprofit announced they’ve launched an independent review into Peabody Public Schools following the death of 14-year-old Jason Bernard over the weekend.

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, which dedicates itself to student advocacy and violence prevention, says they will be reviewing bullying and students mental health care at both the Higgins Middle School and the Peabody school system as a whole.

“Some parents have approached the nonprofit student advocacy group noting that bullying and escalating student violence has gone unaddressed for some time,” the foundation said in a statement.

In addition to their review, the Uvalde Foundation For Kids says they’re making requests for an official state board of education review of the school and district overall student safety and mental health protocols.

Jason’s family says he took his own life on Saturday and that he was bullied at school multiple times.

“He would complain, he spoke to his teachers, his coaches, his friends about it, mom went to the school a couple of times, he went into counseling to get the support he needed, it didn’t stop,” said Cely Rosario, Jason’s sister.

The nonprofit foundation noted that one of Jason’s teachers and several family members alerted them to his case.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, Peabody Public Schools Superintendent Josh Vadala said, “We are heartbroken to hear the news of the unexpected death of one of our eighth-grade students. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to the student’s family, friends, and the entire community. It is very difficult for all of us to face the death of a young person.”

Vadala said grief counselors would be available at all schools for students and staff.

The community is planning a memorial vigil on Friday at 6:30 p.m. to honor Bernard near his home on Veterans Memorial Drive in Peabody.

Bernard’s death remains under investigation by Peabody police and state police detectives assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a network of local crisis centers that are available 24/7 to provide support for youth and adults who are in any kind of emotional crisis. Using the 988 Lifeline is free and confidential.

To contact the Lifeline, call or text 988.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.

