Nonprofit created to honor mother, son killed in Pawtucket hockey rink shooting

A nonprofit has been created to honor the mother and son who were killed in the Pawtucket hockey rink shooting.

Families were gathered at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena on Andrew D. Ferland Way, celebrating Senior Night on Monday, Feb. 16, when gunfire broke out.

Rhonda Dorgan was shot and killed by her ex-husband, Robert Dorgan, during the game. Her son Aidan and father also died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

“Wings of Hope: The Rhonda and Aidan Dorgan Foundation” will support single mothers and their student athletes.

The nonprofit is also considering providing academic scholarships.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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