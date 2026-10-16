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WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm warning in effect for parts of Mass.

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Severe Thunderstorm Warning
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for some parts of Massachusetts.

The warning is in effect in western Worcester County until 6:45 p.m.

Wind gusts could reach as high as 60 miles per hour.

Damage to trees or power lines is possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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