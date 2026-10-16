WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm warning in effect for parts of Mass.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for some parts of Massachusetts.
The warning is in effect in western Worcester County until 6:45 p.m.
Wind gusts could reach as high as 60 miles per hour.
Damage to trees or power lines is possible.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 10/16 6:45PM. Seek shelter immediately and stay with Boston 25 for the latest weather information. pic.twitter.com/Pe6B6dPI7z— Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) October 16, 2026
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