BOSTON — Singer Noah Kahan has broken his own record for most shows at Fenway Park in a single year.

Kahan’s “The Last Of The Bugs World Tour” is scheduled to stop in Boston six times in May and June.

The record, last broken by him, was four. Kahan is from Vermont, but also lived in Watertown, and has written several songs about living in the state.

Live Nation said all Fenway shows sold out within an hour of tickets going on sale.

Kahan sold out all 24 North American tour dates with over 1 million tickets sold.

See Kahan’s full list of tour dates here.

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