A debate over parking could have a big impact on Boston’s housing market.

Boston city council passed a proposal that could eliminate minimum parking requirements for most new residential developments, though nothing is set in stone, as the proposal still needs to go through Boston’s Zoning Commission for a vote.

It was an impassioned conversation during Wednesday’s city council meeting when the proposal was discussed.

The proposal from Councilor Sharon Durken could change how much parking is required when new housing is built.

“Today we have an opportunity to take a meaningful step toward addressing our housing shortage,” Councilor Durkan said.

The proposal, docket 0809, could eliminate minimum off-street parking requirements for new residential developments across the city.

Supporters say parking garages and lots can add tens of thousands of dollars to construction costs, which are expenses that can ultimately get passed on to renter and buyers.

“With median rents over $3,000 a month and more than half of Boston renters cost burdened, it’s time to extend that same common-sense reform to all new housing,” Councilor Henry Santana said.

Though, some councilors who voted against the proposal say the change could create another problem of pushing more cars onto neighborhoods streets, where residents already struggle to find a spot.

“It’s a very fragile ecosystem of parking in a lot of these residential neighborhoods, and what will happen is it will push folks further away where they cannot park closer to their home,” Councilor John FitzGerald said.

Though, before councilors could even get to the vote, an hours long debate took place that involved six amendments that were all voted down, plus two recesses, one to touch base with city lawyers on zoning laws.

Some of the amendments were to ask for exemptions for certain neighborhoods. According to Councilor Ed Flynn, during a working session earlier in the week, Councilor Durkan refused to allow for any exemptions to her proposal. Though on Wednesday, exemptions were made for Charlestown, East Boston, and Mattapan, for two years, due to those areas having recently gone through neighborhood rezoning.

There was also a request to postpone the vote based on the extensive discussion. Though ultimately, the vote went on, and the proposal passed with four councilors voting no.

The proposal now heads to Boston’s Zoning Commission for another vote before it can take effect, and even if approved, developers would still be able to build parking; they just wouldn’t be required to meet the city’s current minimums.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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