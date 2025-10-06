Noah Kahan announces benefit concert in Boston. Here’s how to get tickets

BOSTON — Singer-songwriter sensation Noah Kahan announced Monday that he will perform a benefit concert in Boston next month.

The 28-year-old native of Strafford, Vermont, is playing a show at the MGM Music Hall on Lansdowne Street at Fenway Park on Thursday, Nov. 20.

Kahan’s upcoming show will benefit the Red Sox Foundation charity and The Busyhead Project, a mental health initiative founded by Kahan and named after his 2019 debut album.

Fans of Kahan must register for the opportunity to purchase tickets.

A post on the Ticketmaster event page reads, “Noah Kahan is giving fans the flexibility to request tickets. Simply choose your preferred ticket options. The more options you select, the better your chances of getting tickets.”

The Ticketmaster request window will be open through Sunday, Oct. 12. Fans will then be notified on Wednesday, Oct. 15, if they were selected for seats to the show.

For more information, click here.

