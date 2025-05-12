No threat found after man makes concerning statements about Burlington Mall at gas station

WOBURN, Mass. — No threat was found after a man made concerning statements about the Burlington Mall at a gas station.

On Sunday, May 11, around 5:30 p.m., Burlington Police responded to a call from Woburn Police about a man who walked into a gas station and made statements that were perceived as threatening regarding the Burlington Mall.

Burlington and Woburn police were able to locate the suspect and determined that the man had no access to firearms and was experiencing a mental health crisis.

At this time, police are confident that Burlington Mall is safe, and do not believe there was ever a credible threat on Sunday.

An investigation is ongoing, and it is unknown if any charges will be filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

