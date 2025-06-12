‘No Kings’ protest expected to walk, demonstrate during Saturday’s Boston Pride parade

BOSTON — Boston’s Pride parade expects to draw around a million spectators and 15,000 participants. But this year, protesters will join the parade from Copley Square to the Boston Common.

Rebecca Winter of Mass 5051, a group formed in February that claims to fight against authoritarianism, said they’re organizing Boston’s “No Kings” demonstration that will coincide with the parade.

“No Kings” is a nationwide movement planning thousands of demonstrations on Saturday against the federal government.

The group’s website states: “They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services. The corruption has gone too. far. No thrones. No crowns. No kings.”

“Pride is and always has been a protest,” said Winter. “We don’t see this as a left versus right issue. We see this as an up versus down issue.”

Demonstrations are being held across the country after riots broke out in California during protests targeting federal immigration arrests in that state.

Gary Daffin, an organizer for the parade at Boston Pride for the People, said he’s been working with the leaders of the protests.

“We expect this to be a joyous occasion, joyous protest,” Daffin told Boston 25 on Thursday. “Our theme this year is ‘Here to Stay.’”

He said that this year’s event is expected to be more politically charged, with federal action involving the LGBTQ+ community. The parade has often drawn counter-protesters, and they anticipate the same this year.

Boston 25 Security Analyst and former Boston Police Chief Dan Linskey said around 1,000 officers are expected to monitor both the protest and parade.

“Pride has gone off, for the most part, for decades in Boston without a hitch,” Linskey said.

He expects vehicles to block streets and soft spots, while authorities monitor the crowds for any potential threats.

While he doesn’t anticipate any problems, Linskey asked everyone in attendance to stay alert and tell police if they notice any threats.

“Alerting police officers can often be the difference between a tragic event or an act of violence,” Linskey said.

