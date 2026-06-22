No injuries reported after fire crews knock down house fire in East Bridgewater

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Fire crews in East Bridgewater extinguished an early morning house fire in East Bridgewater, Fire Chief John Dzialo reports.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday when the East Bridgewater Fire Department responded to 90 Pleasant Avenue to reports of a fire on the porch.

Once there, crews found heavy flames on the porch that had extended inside the home, prompting crews to attack the flames and request mutual aid.

Fire crews from Bridgewater, West Bridgewater, Whitman, and Abington fire departments responded to the scene.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames and remained on scene until 3 a.m.

Fortunately, two residents and a dog safely escaped the home. Firefighters credit working fire alarms that helped alert the occupants to evacuate the home.

“During this fire on Sunday morning, working smoke alarms gave residents the early warning they needed to get out safely,” added Chief Dzialo. “This is an important reminder of how crucial it is to have functioning smoke alarms in every home. We’re grateful that no one was injured, and we appreciate the assistance provided by our mutual aid partners and off-duty personnel.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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