No injuries reported after bi-plane makes emergency landing on Martha’s Vineyard beach

EDGARTOWN, Mass. — A scary day for three people after their bi-plane made an emergency landing on a Martha’s Vineyard beach.

According to the FAA, around 11:50 a.m. on Sunday, a Waco UPF-7 bi-plane landed on a stretch of land on Cape Poge near Edgartown.

The bi-plane was owned by Classic Aviators, a tour agency that specializes in flights around Martha’s Vineyard.

They released a statement, saying that due to “unforeseen engine issues,” the plane was forced to land. The three people on board were unharmed following the landing.

“The passengers are safe and sound with their families, and both pilot Mike and our plane have since returned safely. We thank you all for your kind words and concerns, and we thank Mike for doing what was needed with care, dedication, and years of hard work and training.”

The FAA said that it will be investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

