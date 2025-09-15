‘No fare is fair’: MBTA riders continue to evade fare despite new crackdown

BOSTON — One week after the MBTA launched a new crackdown on people not paying for their ride, 49 warnings were issued, according to the transit service.

Though, despite the warnings, not much has changed, with many riders still passing through the glass gates without paying the fare. That’s the case when MBTA’s fare engagement representatives aren’t present. However, when the representatives wearing blue shirts are there, no one gets by without paying the fare.

Rebecca Stutlz calls them a welcome sign.

“I mean, enough is enough,” Stutlz said. “Everyone’s been able to do it for so long. Once you’re able to do it, it’s going to be hard to break it because they should’ve just done it from the beginning.”

However, for others like Jared Gonzalez, he believes the T should be free.

“I honestly believe, no fare is fair. I honestly believe having to pay such a fare just for transportation is absolutely stupid,” Gonzalez said.

Back in 2019, MBTA estimated losing up to $26M each year to fare evasion. However, some T-Riders like Juan Murillo, don’t buy that, saying the transit agency should maintain the system and allow people to avoid paying the fare.

“I think that you’re getting more than enough money to fix a couple trains here and there,” Murillo said. “I think you guys have to take more responsibility at maintaining it.”

The new crackdown comes with fines for evaders. The first offense results in a formal warning. Three offenses after that within a 3-year-period result in a $50 fine, and any offense following is a $100 fine.

According to MBTA, the agency issued 49 warnings in the first week of the new program.

