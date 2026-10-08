No experience needed: Boston ferry company hiring future captains

BOSTON — In a sea of crowded highways, more commuters are opting to sail past the chaos in favor of boarding ferries to get to and from work.

Now, Boston Harbor City Cruises says it’s looking for more workers to run those boats.

“We’re always hiring. We go year-round because of the MBTA ferry service, so we’re always looking for people that want to get out on the water,” explained Bob Lawler. Lawler is the Regional Vice President and General Manager of Boston City Harbor Cruises.

He says the company operates 30 boats, ranging from ferries to recreational experiences like dinner cruises and whale watches. Anyone who loves the water doesn’t need experience to work on the boats.

“You come in as an entry-level deckhand with really zero experience, and within three years you could be a captain driving one of our ferry boats,” Lawler said.

Madisen Young is one of BHCC’s newest captains. She started her career as a deckhand, after her work at a boat club led her to seek a career on the water. She worked her way up the ranks, earning a spot in the captains course.

“Every year we put about eight to 10 of our best up-and-coming mariners through the captain’s course. It’s about a three-month course where they take classes twice a week at night right here in our facility. And when they get out of that class, they’ve got a captain’s license in their hand,” explained Lawler.

Young found the experience valuable. “The fact that it was such a small group, we kind of created these bonds and relationships that we carry out of the classroom and onto the water now,” she said.

Young is now in the process of learning the boat she’ll soon captain. She expects to run boats on the Lynn ferry route in November. It’s a place where she feels like she’s making a difference to commuters.

“I’d say once a week I have a passenger come up to me and say I had no idea this was an option...this beats sitting in the city traffic.”

Boston Harbor City Cruises says the work doesn’t need to lead to a full-time career.

The company often provides seasonal work to individuals like college students, retirees, and anyone who enjoys being out on the water. For more information, click here to visit their website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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