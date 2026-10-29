No decision yet on plea deal for man accused of killing pregnant girlfriend in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Mass. — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office has not made a decision on a potential plea deal for a man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend and burying her body on his Rehoboth property.

An attorney representing Gregory Groom is requesting a 19-to-20-year sentence for his client in exchange for Groom pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Both sides say they hope to have a plea deal worked out soon but need more time.

Groom, 23, is accused of killing Kylee Monteiro and burying her body in the woods on his property last year.

Monteiro’s remains were found following a two-week search.

Prosecutors have said Groom stabbed Monteiro, buried her in a shallow grave on his property off County Street, and reported her missing.

Prosecutors have also said Groom admitted to killing Monteiro and her unborn child.

Monteiro’s family told Boston 25 News they strongly oppose the potential plea deal.

Groom is facing charges including murder.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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