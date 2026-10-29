Matthew Farwell trial (live updates): Defense continues presenting case

BOSTON — The defense will continue making its case Thursday in the federal murder trial of Matthew Farwell over the death of Sandra Birchmore after prosecutors rested Wednesday following weeks of testimony.

Jurors are expected to hear from three witnesses, including one of Birchmore’s former boyfriends, Massachusetts Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Lewis Hash, and a medical examiner assistant who responded to Birchmore’s apartment after she was found dead.

The defense is expected to spend at least a week presenting its case. Attorneys have said they have not yet decided whether Farwell will testify in his own defense, and that he will ultimately decide.

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The allegations against Farwell

Farwell is accused of killing 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore, who was pregnant at the time of her death, and staging the scene at her Canton apartment to make it appear she died by suicide.

Prosecutors say Farwell believed he was the father of Birchmore’s unborn child until her death. DNA testing later determined that he was not the father.

Farwell has pleaded not guilty. His defense maintains that Birchmore died by suicide after Farwell went to her apartment to end their relationship.

Read a recap of Wednesday’s testimony:

Before closing their case, federal prosecutors called digital forensics expert Jessica Hyde, who walked jurors through data from Sandra Birchmore’s iPhone and Apple Watch and synchronized it with surveillance video from Birchmore’s apartment building in Canton.

According to Hyde, surveillance footage from the building was running 13 minutes ahead of the actual time and was adjusted accordingly for jurors.

Prosecutors allege the timeline supports their case against Farwell.

Hyde testified that Birchmore’s phone was last locked at 9:13 p.m. on Feb. 1. Prosecutors say Farwell entered Birchmore’s apartment building one minute later at 9:14 p.m. Data showed the last steps recorded on Birchmore’s iPhone occurred at 9:40:22 p.m., with the phone’s power button pressed for the final time 22 seconds later. About three minutes later, at 9:43:32 p.m., surveillance video showed Farwell leaving the building.

Boston 25 legal analyst Elyse Hershon said the prosecution ended its case with testimony that jurors may find persuasive.

“What evidence we’ve heard does support the prosecution’s case,” Hershon said. “All of it is very compelling, the circumstantial evidence. There’s motive all over the place. But looking bad, is that enough for proof beyond a reasonable doubt?”

Hershon noted that jurors will ultimately have to weigh the evidence and determine witness credibility as they deliberate.

Boston 25 News will continue to follow the trial and provide updates from the federal courthouse as testimony continues.

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