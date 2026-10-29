‘Unprecedented’: Celtics owners make historic donation to Boston Children’s Hospital

BOSTON — A historic gift of more than $200 million from the Boston Celtics ownership group will support major pediatric care and research initiatives at Boston Children’s Hospital.

The hospital announced the gift in partnership with the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, calling it an unprecedented donation that will support several hospital priorities.

The funding will support what the hospital describes as the nation’s premier pediatric mental health facility, with a focus on earlier intervention for children in crisis.

The gift will also support research into emerging treatments for childhood diseases and the origins of adult diseases, advanced training for pediatric nurses, and an innovation fund aimed at developing new approaches to children’s health.

Some of the funding will also expand family-centered programs designed to promote healthier lifestyles in communities.

“While the size of this gift is unprecedented for Boston Children’s Hospital, its significance will ultimately be measured not by the record it sets, but by the lives it will save,” Boston Children’s Hospital CEO Dr. Kevin Churchwell said.

Boston Celtics Chairman and Governor Bill Chisholm said the gift represents an investment in the next generation.

“The Celtics have historically been defined by the concept that true legacy is more than what happens on the court,” Chisholm said. “This gift is our commitment to the next generation in Boston and far beyond. We all win when we invest in our children’s futures.”

Celtics co-owner Rob Hale said he has seen firsthand the work Boston Children’s is doing and its impact on patients and their families.

“Through this gift, the Celtics and Boston Children’s Hospital can help advance groundbreaking research, expand access to exceptional care, and create opportunities to improve the lives of children for years to come,” Hale said.

Boston Children’s said the Celtics will continue celebrating the hospital at their next home game, with in-game moments recognizing current and former patients, families and staff, as well as others with ties to the hospital.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group