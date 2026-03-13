High school student accused of killing woman in ‘random’ attack at her North Shore home

DANVERS, Mass. — A Massachusetts high school student arrested in connection with the “random” killing of a woman in her North Shore home on Thursday afternoon is slated to face a judge on Friday.

Anthony DeMayo, an 18-year-old Lynn native and a senior at Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody, is slated to be arraigned Friday at Salem District Court on a charge of murder, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker announced during a news conference late Thursday night.

Officers responding to a 911 call for a person with a knife in the area of Standish Road in Lynn encountered a person carrying a knife, which had a “reddish-brown stain consistent with blood,” Tucker said.

The person, later identified as DeMayo, was transported to Salem Hospital due to his “erratic behavior,” according to Tucker.

A subsequent search of DeMayo‘s Lynn home, the gathering of additional information, and available technology led investigators to 17 Amherst Street in Danvers, where Massachusetts State Police detectives and Danvers officers found 68-year-old Janet Swallow, a longtime resident of the town, dead from wounds “consistent with a homicide,” Tucker explained.

“As of now, the investigation has not found any connection between the defendant and the victim,” Tucker said. “We also believe, as of this point, that DeMayo acted alone...This was random.”

Amherst Street in Danvers is located about 8 miles north of Standish Road in Lynn.

Tucker added, “This is not only a tragedy for the town, but for the school. This is just a very difficult case because of the randomness.”

Danvers Police Chief James Lovell said there is no threat or danger to the public at this time.

DeMayo is being held at the Danvers Police Department pending his court appearance.

Additional details will be made available during DeMayo‘s arraignment, Tucker said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

