Nigerian man accused of stealing taxpayer data from Mass. firms to file over 1,000 fake tax returns

BOSTON — A Nigerian national living in Mexico has been extradited to the United States for his role in a scheme to break into Massachusetts tax preparation firms’ computer networks, steal data, and file more than 1,000 fake tax returns.

Matthew A. Akande, 36, who is accused of filing the fraudulent tax returns seeking millions of dollars in tax refunds, was arrested in October at Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom at the request of the United States, the U.S. Attorney said.

Akande was extradited to the U.S. on Wednesday, the same day he appeared in federal court, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

Foley said Akande and others allegedly filed more than 1,000 fraudulent tax returns seeking over $8.1 million in fraudulent tax refunds over approximately five years. They allegedly successfully obtained over $1.3 million in fraudulent tax refunds.

Akande was indicted by a federal grand jury in July 2022 with one count of conspiracy to obtain unauthorized access to protected computers in furtherance of fraud and to commit theft of government money and money laundering; one count of wire fraud; four counts of unauthorized access to protected computers in furtherance of fraud; 13 counts of theft of government money; and 14 counts of aggravated identity theft.

IRS FILE PHOTO: The Internal Revenue Service. (LPETTET/Getty Images)

Another person, Kehinde H. Oyetunji, 33, a Nigerian national living in North Dakota, pleaded guilty in December 2022 to one count of conspiracy to obtain unauthorized access to protected computers in furtherance of fraud and to commit theft of government money and money laundering, Foley said.

Oyetunji’s sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Prosecutors allege that between about June 2016 and June 2021, Akande, Oyetunji and others worked together to steal money from the United States government using taxpayers’ personally identifiable information to file fraudulent tax returns in the taxpayers’ names.

In addition, about February 2020, the scheme involved stealing taxpayers’ personal information from Massachusetts tax preparation firms via phishing attacks and computer intrusions, prosecutors said.

To carry out the scheme, Akande is accused of sending fraudulent phishing emails to five Massachusetts tax preparation firms.

“The emails purported to be from a prospective client seeking the tax preparation firms’ services but in truth were used to trick the firms into downloading remote access trojan malicious software (RAT malware), including malware known as Warzone RAT,” Foley said.

Prosecutors allege that Akande used the RAT malware to obtain the personal information, and prior year tax information of the tax preparation firms’ clients, and then filed the fraudulent tax returns seeking refunds.

The tax returns directed that the fraudulent tax refunds be deposited in bank accounts allegedly opened by Oyetunji and others, prosecutors said.

Once the refunds were issued, Oyetunji and others withdrew the stolen money in cash in the United States and then transferred a portion to third parties in Mexico, allegedly at Akande’s direction, while keeping a portion for themselves.

Federal authorities encourage all businesses that suspect they have been the target and/or victim of a cyberattack to file a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.

Tax fraud Tax fraud. (Mike Mergen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Taxpayers and tax preparation firms that suspect they have been the target or the victim of a phishing attack can also forward phishing emails to phishing@irs.gov.

For the charge of conspiracy, Akande faces a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater.

For the charge of wire fraud provides, Akande faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater.

For the charges of unauthorized access to protected computers in furtherance of fraud, Akande faces a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater.

For the charges of theft of government money, Akande faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater.

For the charges of aggravated identity theft, Akande faces a mandatory sentence of two years in prison to be served consecutive to any other sentence imposed, one year of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater.

