NICU babies at UMass Memorial celebrate Taylor Swift’s new album with showgirl fashions

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Even in their “newborn era,” people can’t get enough of Taylor Swift.

To celebrate the release of her latest album, 'The Life of a Showgirl’, the tiniest Swifties at UMass Memorial Children’s Medical Center are getting in on the excitement.

Inside the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), newborns are stealing hearts dressed in era-themed onesies, tiny sunglasses, and even cradling miniature guitars.

Just as Taylor has her iconic eras, these babies are in their own—one filled with hope, strength, and lots of cuteness.

“No matter the size, every fan knows it’s a Love Story when families and our UMass Memorial Children’s Medical Center caregivers come together for these little ones, UMass Memorial wrote.

Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ is the artist’s twelfth studio album, released on October 3. It became Spotify’s most pre‑saved album ever.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

