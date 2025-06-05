‘Nice to help people out’: CEO of EMS company empowers local EMT’s to provide basic needs

LOWELL, Mass. — EMTs and paramedics are trained to respond to medical emergencies.

In nine communities along Rt. 495 in the Merrimac Valley, they’re now empowered to help people with a much wider range of problems.

David Daly, the CEO of Pridestar Trinity EMS, created a program called “The Give.”

“We met people in really difficult circumstances and a lot of them didn’t actually need medical treatment,” he said. “They were in a challenging situation. We’d notice they didn’t have a jacket, or they haven’t eaten in a couple of days, or they needed a new pair of shoes.”

As someone who started his career as an EMT, Daly knows his workers don’t have a lot of extra money.

“So we started ‘The Give’ and it’s a program that we give our staff the ability to go out and buy a meal for a person that needs it, who hasn’t eaten, or a buy new pair of shoes. . . ultimately, it’s at the discretion of the employees to choose what fits and they’re allowed to do it without even being questioned.”

Jaden Maldonado, a 4th grader from Dracut, was surprised when two EMT’s presented him with a new bike.

“I was like, oh yea!” he said.

EMT Kevin Gustafson said, “We got called to an auto-pedestrian accident, car versus bike. So, we got to the scene, and it was obvious he had had a little accident. He was all bumped up, little bumps and bruises, nothing major. He was more shaken up and scared that it had happened and his bike was ruined.”

Gustafson and his partner Billy Krikoris knew a bike was a big deal for a 4th grader and that Jaden’s family would be hard pressed to replace his mangled set of wheels.

So that’s when they decided to use The Give and buy Jaden a new bike.

“Obvious, we primarily focus on the medical aspect first, but if we, while we’re doing everything, notice hey, like they could use something like this, that’s just something we keep it in the back of our minds. After they’re out of the hospital and whatever, we can see if we can help them out with it,” explained Krikoris.

This program comes at a time when the EMTs say they’re seeing more people in need.

“The city is definitely busy,” said Sam Coutu as he cruised the streets of Lowell.

For example, they buy a lot of tents for homeless people.

“Pillows, just stuff they need to be more comfortable in the elements.”

Coutu also said they aid many senior citizens in the area.

“So, like an old woman, her house is really hot and she’s lethargic and we notice it’s hot in the house, we’ll try to buy her an air conditioner. We notice someone’s fridge isn’t working, we can try to do something about that.”

Krikoris added, “It’s nice to help people out, especially when they’re already in a bad place.”

Daly believes this program has a positive impact on his staff.

He says they see many troubling situations in the course of their work, and this empowers them to step in and help – no questions asked.

