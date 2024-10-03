Nibi the beaver to remain at Chelmsford wildlife facility as educational beaver, Gov. Healey says

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Following public outcry and involvement from Massachusetts’ highest office, Nibi, an orphaned 2-year-old beaver, will not be sent back into the wild and allowed to become an educational beaver.

In a statement Thursday, Massachusetts governor Maura Healey said the orphaned beaver has “captured the hearts” of Bay Staters and said she looks forward to Nibi’s future as an educator.

“We’re excited to share that we have issued a permit for Nibi to remain in Newhouse’s care, continuing to educate the public about this important species. I’m grateful to our state’s dedicated wildlife biologists who work every day to care for Massachusetts wildlife, and I hope Nibi inspires more people to protect our natural world,” said Healey.

I’m happy to report that we have issued a permit for Nibi to remain at a wildlife rescue as an educational beaver and inspire folks to protect our natural world. pic.twitter.com/VPYvP9iLRp — Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) October 3, 2024

For two years, Nibi has received lifesaving care at Newhouse Wildlife Rescue after being brought there when she was a baby, found on the side of the road in Sturbridge. Owner Jane Newhouse told Boston 25 that she tried to reintroduce Nibi with other beavers several times, but it never worked out.

“For successful rehabilitation we really want them to be with others of their own kind, it’s so important,” she said. With Nibi, however, there were no beaver friends to be found for 5 months.

“A baby beaver, they’re very, very family-oriented,” Newhouse said. “It’s cruel to just leave them alone with no interaction. [So] Nibi interacted with our staff until she was 5 months old.” Those interactions, she said, may have caused unexpected consequences in the animal’s rehab.

MassWildlife had ruled that the beaver must be released into the wild, arguing that the animal is perfectly healthy and must be returned to the wild in accordance with state regulations.

Newhouse said that if Nibi was released into the wild, she would die due to a lack of survival instincts.

An online petition to save Nibi from being released has received over 25,000 signatures.

Mass Wildlife Officials were set to pick up Nibi the beaver from the Newhouse Wildlife Rescue Center on Tuesday morning, but the owner said that she received a last-minute email that they were backing off.

In a post on Facebook, Newhouse thanked all of Nibby’s fans and the governor for their support.

