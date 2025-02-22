NHSP searching for driver who struck woman after leaving scene of crash in Concord, NH

CONCORD, NH — New Hampshire State Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman injured in Concord late Friday night.

Around 11:50 p.m. on Friday, officers received a report of a crash on I-93 northbound at Exit 13.

According to State police, the minor crash between two vehicles involved a Jeep and a silver four-door sedan. As the driver of the Jeep pulled over and exited their vehicle, the driver of the silver sedan allegedly struck them while fleeing the scene.

The driver that was struck, an adult female, was transported to Concord Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Be On the Look Out (BOLO) was issued for the silver sedan. As of now, neither the sedan nor its driver have been located.

Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to contact Trooper Kelsey Scott at 603-223-4381, or Kelsey.P.Scott@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group