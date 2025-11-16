NH parents say middle schoolers created deepfake explicit photos of their kids using app

GOFFSTOWN, NH — Parents of three middle school girls say 8th grade students used artificial intelligence to create deepfake naked photos and videos of their children. The parents claim the students used an app to create the content and share it with others.

“It’s been very disturbing, it’s really been devastating, and it’s been infuriating,” one mother said. “My daughter still doesn’t want to go to school. She’s still having a really hard time.”

The moms told Boston 25 News that the principal of the middle school in Goffstown called them back in early October to notify them about the pictures. The moms say a student came forward after hearing about the images being shared amongst their classmates. The parents say the app used needs just a picture of someone before it “undresses” the person through AI.

“Imagine if this was your child’s face, your daughter or son altered exploited and passed around, afraid to be at school or ride the bus.”

The parents say the 8th grade boys, either 13 or 14 years old, were classmates of their daughters.

She is questioning why it happened to her," another mother said. “She’s very nervous to face these peers again.”

These parents were also angry with how the school district handled the incident. One mom said it took the district a month to notify parents that there was an AI problem at school. Here is the email that was sent by SAU #19 Superintendent Brian Balke:

“I want to take this opportunity to speak directly to our families and community about some information that has been shared on social media about a recent incident at Mountain View Middle School. When you see or hear things online about our schools, the messaging shared can sometimes be worrying-- especially when what’s being shared may be incomplete or not entirely accurate.

When information is posted on social media, it can sometimes lead to rumors, speculation or questions that may unintentionally cause harm or anxiety for our students and families.

As a district, we face a challenge in moments like this. We care about being transparent. However, we are legally and ethically required to maintain confidentiality. We can’t share specific details about items such as student discipline, investigations and outcomes. I know this can cause frustration.

Student safety continues to be our top priority. Our school is committed to continually advancing 21st century skills through our Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) initiative, Second Step programming, and scheduling upcoming assemblies with various keynote speakers. Thank you for your understanding, trust, and your continued partnership as we work together to support our students."

Boston 25 reached out to the district on Friday and did not hear back.

The mothers who spoke to Boston 25 say the district took too long to let other families know what happened. They also want the district to talk to kids and educate them on the dangers of AI and how it can impact one another.

“These girls didn’t do anything wrong. They listened to what their parents told them and they’re still the victim,” a mom said. “It’s completely heartbreaking to be completely honest with you.”

The moms want the boys to be held accountable for creating the content and sharing it with others, which scarred the young girls. Their message to parents is to talk to your kids about how the explicit photos are unacceptable.

“It starts at home and would truly like to see kids hold their parents accountable,” another mom said. “Don’t be afraid to look at their phones and make sure you know what is really going on. AI is not going away. So we just have to figure out how to navigate it and not let it negatively impact ourselves and our kids.”

There have been other cases of teens using apps and AI to create inappropriate content in other states as well.

