N.H. man pleads guilty to removing political sign

NORTHFIELD, N.H. — A Northfield, N.H. man pleaded guilty to “unlawfully removing political signs,” according to the N.H. Attorney General.

Nick Moorhead, age 55, entered the guilty plea in Franklin District Court.

The court imposed a penalty of $310, which was split into a $250 fine and a $60 penalty assessment, according to the A.G.

On several occasions Moorhead removed a political sign with the word “Trump” on it from a Northfield, N.H. resident’s yard, according to court documents.

The resident reported to police that two days in a row, on both August 27, and August 28, 2024 Moorhead was seen on camera taking the sign from the front yard and damaging it, according to a court affidavit.

The resident then reported to police that on September 15, 2024, Moorhead kicked the sign, which the resident had moved further onto their property under a window of their house. Moorhead then lifted his middle finger towards one of the homeowners, the affidavit continues.

Moorhead was arrested by police on October 19,2024, according to court documents.

As a result of the guilty plea, according to the state’s constitution Moorhead’s right to vote in New Hampshire is terminated unless the New Hampshire Supreme Court restores it, the A.G. said.

“Any person who believes a political sign has been unlawfully erected should contact the Election Law Unit or the owner of the property where the sign was erected. Any person who believes a political sign has been unlawfully removed should contact the Election Law Unit or local law enforcement,” according to the A.G.

