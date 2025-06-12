NH man living with pig kidney throws out first pitch at Red Sox game

BOSTON — A Concord man who is the recipient of a pig kidney threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Red Sox game Wednesday night.

67-year-old Tim Andrews has been free of dialysis for nearly five months after receiving a genetically edited pig kidney on January 25.

Wednesday marked 137 days with his new kidney.

Andrews is the longest-living recipient of a genetically edited pig organ and the only person in the United States with a pig kidney.

To honor his remarkable progress and the medical milestone, Andrews threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park prior to a game between the Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays.

He was joined by his wife Karen, his brother-in-law Dick Piroso, Massachusetts General Hospital transplant surgeon Dr. Tatsuo Kawai, and Massachusetts General Hospital medical director for kidney transplantation Dr. Leonardo Riella.

