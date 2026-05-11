NH man gets time in federal prison for stealing $225,200 from elderly disabled veteran

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was sentenced to federal prison on Monday for stealing $225,200 from an elderly, disabled veteran, the U.S. Attorney said.

Donald Estes, 49, of Bath, was sentenced to 21 months in prison and 1 year of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Erin Creegan said in a statement. U.S. District Judge Paul Barbadoro handed down his sentence.

Estes was also sentenced to pay $225,200 in restitution.

Estes pleaded guilty on Feb. 2 to one count of bank fraud.

“The defendant stole almost a quarter million dollars from an elderly disabled veteran to squander on things like a snowmobile and jewelry,” Creegan said. “Today’s sentence shows that those who victimize the men and women who served our country face federal imprisonment.”

“Every American owes a debt of gratitude to those who served our country, and this sentence sends a clear message that individuals who commit fraud against veterans will be held accountable,” Special Agent in Charge Christopher Algieri with the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General’s Northeast Field Office said in a statement. “The VA OIG thanks the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners for their efforts on this investigation.”

The victim was an elderly disabled veteran who was living in a nursing home. Prosecutors said the victim was unable to manage his own money or make decisions.

Each month, the Department of Veterans Affairs deposited disability benefits into the victim’s bank account. Initially, the victim’s mother served as the victim’s legal guardian until she died.

After that, the victim’s nursing home reached out to Estes asking whether he would serve as the victim’s legal guardian. Prosecutors said Estes never applied to serve as the victim’s legal guardian.

Instead, prosecutors said Estes had the victim sign an agreement adding Estes to the victim’s bank account.

Between August 2020 and December 2023, Estes stole $225,200 from the bank account. Prosecutors said Estes misspent the stolen funds on items such as a snowmobile, jewelry, and a vacation, and deposited approximately $85,000 into bank accounts he controlled.

The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of the Inspector General and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service led the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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