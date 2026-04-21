NH man gets prison time for attempting to sex traffic a minor at a Manchester hotel, feds say

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to federal prison for attempting to sex traffic a 12-year-old, the U.S. Attorney said.

Stacey Lancaster, 47, of Hudson, was sentenced to 162 months in prison, followed by a 5-year term of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Erin Creegan said in a statement Monday. U.S. District Court Judge Paul Barbadoro handed down his sentence.

Lancaster was convicted of one count of attempted sex trafficking of a minor after a three-day trial in May 2025.

On Nov. 14 and Nov. 15, 2024, in a proactive law enforcement operation, agents posted and monitored an advertisement on a website commonly used to advertise commercial sex.

The advertisement contained images of what appeared to be two minor girls, and a contact phone number. Law enforcement agents monitored this line and used it to communicate with potential sex buyers, including Lancaster.

During a text conversation between an undercover agent and Lancaster, the agent stated that he/she had a 12-year-old girl available to perform sex acts in exchange for money.

The agent then provided Lancaster with the address of a hotel in Manchester.

Once at the hotel, Lancaster met with an undercover agent. There, he confirmed that he had $100 that was agreed upon to pay for the commercial sex act, and that he would use a condom.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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