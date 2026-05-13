NH man facing child porn charges, state police say

PLAISTOW, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges of child pornography, state police said.

Edward Enea, who previously used the name Edward Baroffio, 45, of Plaistow, was arrested on three counts each of possession and distribution of child sexual abuse images, state police said in a statement.

On May 12, members of the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search and arrest warrant for Enea in Plaistow. Investigators included members of the state police and the Derry and Plaistow police departments.

An investigation began after investigators received information from another law enforcement agency and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline.

Enea was being held at the Rockingham County Jail. He was scheduled to appear in Salem District Court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the New Hampshire State Police Special Investigations Unit at 603-223-6185.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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