NH daycare workers sprinkled melatonin in children’s food unbeknownst to parents, police say

MANCHESTER, NH — The owner and three workers at a New Hampshire daycare are facing charges after allegedly sprinkling melatonin into the children’s food without parent permission, police say.

Sally Dreckmann, 52, Traci Innie, 51, Kaitlin Filardo, 23, and Jessica Foster, 23, were all charged with 10 counts of endangering the welfare of a child after turning themselves in to authorities, Manchester police said Thursday.

The four daycare workers were arrested following a lengthy investigation after police detectives received a report of unsafe practices at the in-home daycare at 316 Armory Street in November 2023.

Police say parents were not asked or told that the workers were sprinkling melatonin into their children’s food.

The four daycare workers will be arraigned at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

