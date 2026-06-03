FRANKLIN, Mass. — Police are asking residents to avoid the area as firefighters in Franklin are battling flames at a home.

The fire started at a home on Elm Street.

0 of 4 Firefighters battling flames at Franklin residence (Plainville Fire Department) Firefighters battling flames at Franklin residence (Franklin Fire Department) Firefighters battling flames at Franklin residence (Plainville Fire Department) Firefighters battling flames at Franklin residence (Plainville Fire Department)

Fire crews have now ordered a third-alarm, calling for additional aid to respond to the scene.

Franklin police have announced on their Facebook page that due to the fire, Elm Street will be closed from "Jeffrey Road to Harborwood Drive. Partridge Street is also closed at Harborwood Drive."

No word on whether there have been any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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