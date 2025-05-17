NH attorney general’s office investigating officer-involved shooting in Pelham, NH

PELHAM, NH — An investigation is underway after a man was allegedly shot by an officer in Pelham, NH, overnight.

According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, on Friday night, the Pelham Police Department was called to a residence on Nashua Road for an armed adult male resident in mental distress.

No law enforcement officers were physically injured in the incident.

The man who was shot is receiving medical treatment for his injury and was alert and communicative when he was transported to the hospital.

There is no known threat to the public at this time.

The names of the officers involved are being withheld until the end of the investigations.

The exact circumstances of the shooting are being investigated, and additional information will be released when available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

