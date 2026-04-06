NH AG: 27-year-old woman shot and killed by police was armed, suffered multiple gunshot wounds

NORTHFIELD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General is revealing new details about an officer-involved shooting earlier this morning in Northfield.

At around 12:12 a.m. on Monday, police received a call from an apartment on Vine Street for a report of a domestic disturbance of one adult female resident striking another with a fire extinguisher.

The caller told 911 that 27-year-old Megan Whiting was striking the caller’s girlfriend, smashing objects, breaking a window, and told police to hurry.

When officers arrived on scene, they allegedly witnessed Whiting armed with a knife in close proximity to the injured female resident.

Police instructed Whiting to drop the knife, and one officer ultimately discharged his firearm, and Whiting was struck by gunfire.

She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Whiting’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was determined as a homicide.

The names of the officers involved in the incident are being withheld pending the conclusion of formal interviews, according to protocol. One of the initial responding officers did have a body camera.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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