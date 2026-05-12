NFL schedule to be released Thursday; Patriots could face Seahawks in Super Bowl rematch

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The NFL is set to release its full schedule Thursday for the 2026-27 season, and a Super Bowl rematch could headline the season opener in September, according to a report.

The defending Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, are scheduled to host the season opener. The New England Patriots are set to play in Seattle this season, making them a potential Week 1 opponent.

ESPN reports the Patriots are among several teams being considered to face the Seahawks in the opening game, along with the Chicago Bears and possibly the Kansas City Chiefs or Los Angeles Chargers.

The Seahawks defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl 60 back in February, adding intrigue to a potential rematch on opening night.

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