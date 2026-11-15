Next steps in Lindsay Clancy case to be discussed in court Monday

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A judge is expected to set a tentative date Monday for a second trial for Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of killing her three young children in January 2023.

Her first trial ended in a mistrial after the jury deadlocked 11-1.

Judge William Sullivan recently denied Clancy’s motion to dismiss the charges against her in connection with her children’s deaths.

Sullivan also rejected a defense request to obtain records and conduct a limited inquiry into the juror identified publicly as the holdout during deliberations. In a separate ruling, Sullivan denied prosecutors’ effort to restrict what Clancy’s attorneys can say publicly about the case.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office has said it intends to retry Clancy but has not yet announced which charges it will pursue in the second trial.

Clancy’s defense attorneys argued that she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis when she killed her children.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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