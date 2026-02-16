Newton native, Olympic legend Dr. Tenley Albright, given special sendoff to Milan

BOSTON — Newton native and Olympic gold medalist Dr. Tenley Albright is headed to the Winter Games in Milan.

She is celebrating the 70th anniversary of her historic gold medal win. Additionally, in 1952, Albright won silver.

Four years later, she became the first-american woman to take home gold in figure skating.

Massport and Delta Air Lines honored the doctor with a special gate celebration.

She told Boston 25, 70 years later, she still feels like she’s part of Team USA.

“I always feel like I’m skating out there with them because I remember the feeling,” Dr. Albright said. “I get tired watching them because it’s exhausting doing all those jumps with them, but I love it!”

Leaving the Olympics, Doctor Albright graduated from Harvard Medical School before becoming a surgeon.

