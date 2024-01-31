Newton mom of 3 seeking money damages from teachers union in new court filing amid ongoing strike

NEWTON, Mass. — A Newton mother of three who previously filed a motion to get the striking teachers back into the classroom is now seeking monetary damages from the teachers union, according to new court filings.

Lital Asher-Dotan filed a new document in Middlesex Superior Court on Monday responding to the Newton Teacher Association’s (NTA) opposition to her emergency motion to intervene. In the filing, she blasts the NTA’s argument as “misplaced and inapplicable,” and now is expecting financial damages from the union for her children.

“The proposed intervenors expect damages in the six figures per student, which are growing daily,” the filing reads. She also alludes to a forthcoming class action lawsuit, although as of Wednesday, nothing has been filed.

In Tuesday’s opposition letter, the NTA stated Dotan had no right to intervene in the union’s labor dispute, saying the family has “no legal standing in this matter.”

Asher-Dotan is arguing an injunction was already issued for the teachers to go back to work and her third-party intervention is simply asking the court to enforce that order.

She previously claimed the strike has had “severely detrimental effects” on her children’s education and overall well-being.

A judge has not yet made a ruling.

The Newton teachers’ strike is one of the longest teacher strikes in recent memory, as school was canceled for a 9th day Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

