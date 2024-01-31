Newton cancels school for ninth day as contract negotiations drag on

NEWTON, Mass. — Students who attend Newton Public Schools will be missing classes again for a ninth day as contract negotiations between the city’s School Committee and the Newton Teachers Association drag on.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller joined them at the bargaining table around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night for the first time since the teachers’ strike began.

Fuller joined the bargaining table at the request of the chair of Newton’s School Committee but said anything more than what’s being offered would result in layoffs.

Newton School Committee chair Chris Brezski said an improved offer was made to the union that improves compensation for all employees, “acutely focused on providing incremental compensation for unit 3 aides.”

“It makes me question if the union really wants a deal. It makes me question what the strike is all about,” said Brezski. “Is it about some other bigger agenda? One where our kids are being used as pawns?”

The Newton Teachers Association said it remains committed to resolving a contract but is worried that negotiations have officially come to a standstill.

“Today, the school committee has told us what we have always known to be the case,” said Ryan Normandin, prior to Mayor Fuller joining the table. “They will no longer be bargaining with us. They are done.”

The sticking points include not only pay raises but also getting social workers into schools, reduced class sizes and an updated parental leave policy.

“We are proud to stand with the teachers as they fight for what’s right, even when it’s hard,” said Newton parent Lindsey Gulden.

The strike has left a community divided over the impact that the strike has had on kids missing school.

A group of parents who said they wholeheartedly support the teachers spoke out in their defense Tuesday night.

“I’m shocked at the rhetoric villainizing our teachers,” said Newton parent Jess Champion. “They’ve been working without a contract all year, and now they’re being painted as the bad guys for putting their foot down and demanding to be taken seriously.”

The Newton City Council stood united earlier in the evening in pleading for a resolution to be reached once and for all.

“The teachers, the school committee, [and] those providing funding need to be at the table today, tonight, however long it takes to get us back together,” said City Council President Marc Laredo.

Laredo reminded the public that city council members are not directly involved in negotiations.

However, he said that the Newton City Council collectively believes the latest proposal seems “fair and reasonable”.

“The key to a successful negotiation is everyone leaves a little bit unhappy, and that’s okay. That means you’ve done a good job,” he told Boston 25 News after the news conference.

The ongoing strike in Newton is the longest teachers’ strike in Massachusetts since the 90s.

So far, the Newton Teacher’s Association has been fined $475,00 for the illegal strike.

