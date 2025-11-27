Newport school committee votes unanimously to kickstart independent investigation of troubling video

NEWPORT, RI — The Newport School Committee voted unanimously 7-0 Wednesday at an emergency meeting to kickstart an independent investigation into troubling allegations and videos from a city high school.

Video obtained by Newport Buzz shows what appears to be students assaulting a special needs student at a Rogers High School locker room.

Over the weekend, Newport Police arrested two 16-year olds, a 17-year old, and a 14-year old in connection to the investigation into those allegations.

The district has cancelled the remainder of the football season, including the school’s Thanksgiving game Thursday.

The committee said Wednesday their independent investigation will work alongside police’s ongoing investigation.

“To have to stand here today, under these circumstances, is absolutely heartbreaking,” said committee chair James Dring. “We will make sure no incident like this ever happens again in the city of Newport.”

Dring said they will hire former Rhode Island State Police superintendent Steven O’Donnell to oversee the investigation.

He finished, “We as a school committee need to determine how this happened, where the failures occurred, who needs to be held accountable, and what measures need to be put in place to make sure this will never happen again.”

The committee said they hope to have reports back from the independent investigation by the end of the year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

