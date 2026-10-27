New video shows moment off-duty officer shot man at Boylston Street restaurant

BOSTON — The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office has released new video of a deadly shooting that involved an off-duty Boston police officer.

The video captures the moments when Officer Jose Valenzuela fired his off-duty handgun to prevent a suspect from stabbing a teen whom the suspect had chased into the busy Boylston Street Chick-fil-A.

Last week, the DA’s office cleared the off-duty officer of any wrongdoing.

DA Kevin Hayden says 32-year-old Lemark Jaramillo ignored the officer when he told him to drop the knife.

Jaramillo was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

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