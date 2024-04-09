New video shows moment a large sign falls off building and strikes person near Fenway Park

BOSTON — Boston Police releases new video that shows the moment a large sign tumbles down to a busy street behind Fenway Park where it struck a person Friday night.

The sign, made up of a thin piece of wood, fell around 6:30 p.m. on Lansdowne Street right as hundreds of people were walking in the area.

Surveillance video shows the sign falling from an upper floor of a building, hitting one person and nearly striking several other pedestrians.

Police say the person struck suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

It was not immediately clear where the sign fell from.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

