Large sign tumbles down, strikes person walking on Lansdowne Street

BOSTON — A large sign tumbled down to a busy Boston street in the shadow of Fenway Park where it struck a person Friday night.

Boston police say the person struck by the falling sign on Lansdowne Street suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

Police say the sign fell around 6:37 p.m. right as hundreds of people hit the streets for Friday night plans.

The sign is made up of a thin piece of wood.

It was not immediately clear where the sign actually fell from.

Police did respond to the scene and closed off a section of the sidewalk while workers picked the sign up and moved it away.

