New video shows the moment 9 Boston car wash workers were detained by ICE

BOSTON — Nine workers at a Boston car wash were taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents during a pre-dawn raid earlier this week.

Video of the ICE operation, which unfolded at the Allston Car Wash on Tuesday, was captured by a customer.

Witnesses described a heavy federal law enforcement presence, with about 20 vehicles surrounding the business. The workers detained include five men and four women.

Todd Pomerleau, a Boston attorney representing the workers, told Boston 25 News that several of them have legal work authorization and pending immigration cases. Additionally, none of the nine have criminal records, according to Pomerleau, who has filed a habeas corpus petition in federal court challenging the legality of the detentions.

“Zero criminal record,” he said. “Documentation wasn’t even asked for. They were basically just rounded up and taken away.”

Pomerleau also criticized the conduct of the agents, describing them as masked and dressed in paramilitary-style gear.

A neighborhood resident who witnessed the raid called it “undemocratic” and said it lacked due process.

ICE has not yet responded to requests for comment.

